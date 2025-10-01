Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Accepting Nominations Now Through Monday, October 6th
Fair 60°

SHARE

Teaneck NJ Turnpike Sex Assault Suspect Arrested By Nypd: State Police

A Bronx man has been charged in connection with a sexual assault on the New Jersey Turnpike, state police said.

Jadden James

Jadden James

Photo Credit: Bergen County Sheriff's Office
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

On June 24, at about 7:30 p.m., troopers responded to a report of a sexual assault at milepost 119.3 on the Turnpike South in Teaneck, Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron said.

A female victim was sexually assaulted by Jadden James, 24, of the Bronx, NY, according to Lebron. James left the scene before troopers arrived, and an arrest warrant was issued, state police said.

On Sept. 22, James was arrested by the New York Police Department and extradited to New Jersey on Monday, Sept. 29, Lebron said. He was charged with sexual assault and theft and was lodged in the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing.

The investigation remains active, and no additional information is available, state police said.

to follow Daily Voice Teaneck and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE