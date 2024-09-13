Teaneck Barber Bringing Popular Soul Food Spot Across The Street

Perrin, who is the owner of BeSpoke Men's Grooming — the oldest Black-owned business in Teaneck — is set to bring his popular southern restaurant, Sweet Ts, to the township.

The barber runs Sweet Ts alongside his girlfriend Tonza Houston, having opened the flagship store in Montclair in 2021.

The menu is inspired by soul food that Perrin grew up eating. He tried to make it as healthy as possible after watching his grandfather suffer two heart attacks, then undergo triple bypass surgery, the Sweet Ts website says.

Houston, meanwhile, is Caribbean and developed a love of soul food as a child. Living in West Orange, Houston always dreamed of opening a soul food spot, having struggled to find a good, authentic place in the area.

So, Houston and Perrin brought their dreams to life, with Perrin's childhood friend, Chef Carlos Swepson, as the executive chef.

Popular menu items include freshly-baked cornbread with signature strawberry butter, homemade buttermilk biscuits and gravy, classic southern shrimp and grits, Grandma Sarah "Boobie's" crispy chicken, and more.

Sweet Ts in Teaneck will be located on Queen Anne Road, across from BeSpoke, which is located next to right next to the street that was named after Perrin's contributions to the town, Bespoke/Dre Perrin Way.

No word yet on an opening date.

