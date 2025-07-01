Stolen Acura Riding On Hot Plates Leads To Arrests Of Two NYC Men In Teaneck: Police

Michael J. Mendez, 29, of Glendale, and Zyon M. Maynard, 20, of Brooklyn, were stopped around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, June 27, near Frank W. Burr Boulevard, according to Teaneck Police Chief Andrew R. McGurr.

Officers had pulled over two separate vehicles, each with two occupants. One of them, a 2023 Acura TLX, was quickly confirmed to have been stolen out of New York City, police said. The car also bore a Connecticut license plate that had been reported stolen.

An investigation at the scene led officers to determine that Mendez and Maynard were working together to fence the stolen vehicle, police said.

Mendez was charged with:

Conspiracy to Commit Fencing of Stolen Property

Two counts of Receiving Stolen Property

Maynard was charged with:

Conspiracy to Commit Fencing of Stolen Property

The Acura was impounded and towed. The other two men at the scene were identified and released.

Mendez and Maynard were both taken into custody without incident, processed, and released pending a court appearance, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Teaneck Police at 201-837-2600 or Bergen Crime Stoppers at 844-466-6789. Anonymous tips can be submitted at www.bergencrimestoppers.org.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Teaneck and receive free news updates.