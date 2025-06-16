The collision happened around 5:12 p.m. on the eastbound side of the highway near Phelps Road, according to Deputy Chief of Detectives Jeff Angermeyer with the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.

Teaneck Mayor Mark Schwartz confirmed that three individuals were hospitalized following the crash.

First responders from the Bergen County Sheriff's Office and Teaneck Police Department found several people injured, Angermeyer said. Some of the injuries may be serious, according to Angermeyer.

The Bergen County Fatal Accident Task Force responded and launched a joint investigation with the sheriff’s office and Teaneck police. That investigation is expected to continue for several hours.

Motorists were urged to avoid the area, as lane closures on the highway remain in place.

The crash is being investigated by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office, under Chief Matthew Finck, and the Bergen County Sheriff's Office, under Sheriff Anthony Cureton and Chief Carmelo Giustra.

