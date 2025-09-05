Rideshare Trip Ends In Assault, Spitting, Arrest In Teaneck, Cops Say

On Monday, Aug. 18, at approximately 11:30 a.m., a rideshare driver called 9-1-1 to report being assaulted by a man and woman near Teaneck Road and West Englewood Avenue, according to Teaneck Police Chief Andrew McGurr.

The victim told police he had picked up an adult female passenger in Paramus for a scheduled drop-off in Teaneck. During the trip, the passenger became agitated and exited the vehicle at the destination. Moments later, a man — identified as Malik Bell, 51, of Englewood — approached, opened the driver’s door, and struck him multiple times in the face, McGurr said.

Bell then grabbed the victim’s cell phone, threw it to the ground, causing damage, and ordered him not to contact police, McGurr said. Police said the female passenger also spit in the driver’s face before both suspects fled on foot.

The driver was taken to Holy Name Medical Center for treatment.

An investigation, including a review of surveillance footage, led detectives to identify Bell as the suspect. He was arrested on Aug. 28, and charged with second-degree burglary, second-degree aggravated assault, fourth-degree hindering apprehension, and fourth-degree criminal mischief. Bell was remanded to the Bergen County Corrections & Rehabilitation Center.

The investigation remains ongoing as police work to identify the female suspect.

