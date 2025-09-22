Repeat Teaneck Offender Wanted After Robbery With Knife Threat: Police

Tyrone Rosa, 29, of Teaneck, put the speaker into his backpack and walked out of the store on Teaneck Road around 6:40 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 20, Teanekc Police Chief Andrew McGurr said. When confronted outside, Rosa pulled out a utility knife and threatened the worker before running off.

Investigators said surveillance and cellphone video identified Rosa as the suspect. He has been charged with first-degree robbery, third-degree terroristic threats, third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

Court records show Rosa has a history of arrests across Bergen County, including disorderly conduct in Hackensack, shoplifting charges in Bergenfield and Englewood, and resisting arrest in Englewood. He has also faced charges in Teaneck for throwing bodily fluids at law enforcement officers, aggravated assault on an officer, and harassment.

Police said Rosa’s whereabouts remain unknown. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Teaneck Police Department at 201-837-2600 or Bergen Crime Stoppers at 844-466-6789.

