Popular New York Bodega Sandwich Hottest Item Sold By New Teaneck Food Truck

The 43-year-old Teaneck resident grew up eating them every time he went into Washington Heights to visit friends and family.

"It's like a burger, but chopped like a Philly cheese steak with caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and ketchup," said Segura, who was raised in Englewood. "It's served on a toasted hero."

The chopped cheese is a staple on bodegas and delis across New York City.

It's also one of the most popular items on Segura's food truck, Chick-Teaz, which he rolled out this month at Votee Park in Teaneck, he said.

Why, you ask?

"No one does it here," Segura said. "It's a New York thing."

In 2022, Cardi B — who now lives in Tenafly — introduced David Letterman to a chopped cheese in the Bronx. Apparently, it's that good.

Segura grew up eating his mom's homemade Dominican cooking and became a chef at just 20 years old.

His first job out of school was at a country club in Alpine.

"I was there for nine years," he said. "I picked up all the cultures that did parties and events through the years."

Indian weddings. Bar mitzvahs. Italian events.

Segura dabbled in all of it, he said.

He went on to work at a variety of restaurants, including Gofish, a seafood spot previously located in Teaneck and Bogota.

These days, Segura works as an executive chef of a restaurant in SoHo.

Looking for something more, Segura rolled out Chick-Teaz. In addition to the chopped cheese, he offers a smash burger, empanadas, chicken over rice, a "mack chicken" bowl — mac & cheese with chicken — deep fried Oreos, loaded hot dogs, and more.

Another popular item is the hot honey buttermilk chicken, Segura said.

Segura said he's still working on expanding his menu, and nailing down specific hours.

For now, you can find Chick-Teaz outside the pool at Votee Park most afternoons.

