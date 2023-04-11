Wildfire Burns Through Teaneck

Firefighters were working to contain a brush fire in Teaneck Tuesday night, April 11.

The three-alarm blaze broke out at the Teaneck Creek Conservancy, just south of Degraw Avenue, in the evening hours. Police warned residents to avoid Teaneck Road and Degraw Avenue.

Teaneck Road and Frank W. Burr Boulevard was closed, as was access to Route 95 South and Route 80 East.

Plumes of smoke drifted into surrounding towns.

This blaze was one of three wildfires that broke out Tuesday, April 11 in New Jersey: The others being a 500-acre fire in Manchester Township, and the other a seven-alarm fire in Jersey City.

