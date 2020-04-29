Firefighters Douse Teaneck Apartment Complex Blaze

No injuries were reported after a Wednesday afternoon fire on the top floor of a four-story Teaneck apartment complex.

The three-alarm blaze at the brick Walraven Apartments building on Ayers Court broke out shortly after 4 p.m.

It spread through the cockloft into the walls, damaging at least two apartments, responders said.

Ridgefield Park, Hackensack, Bergenfield and Englewood firefighters were among those who assisted their Teaneck colleagues.

No serious injuries were reported. Yaniv Besterman

