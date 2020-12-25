Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Christmas Crash Kills NJ Turnpike Driver

New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police

A sedan driver stopped in the middle of the New Jersey Turnpike was killed after being rear-ended by an SUV in Bergen County overnight on Christmas Eve, authorities said.

The Toyota Camry driver was stopped in the center lane when they were struck by a Lexus SUV near milepost 120 in Teaneck just before 1 a.m. Friday, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Lawrence Peele said.

The driver of the Camry was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the Lexus sustained non-life-threatening injuries. 

The cause of the crash remained under investigation as of 4:45 p.m. Friday.

