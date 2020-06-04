Back-To-Back Route 95 Crashes: Teaneck Native Killed By Tractor-Trailer, Police Car Hit

A 21-year-old Teaneck native was killed when she got out of her car following a crash on Route 95 in Fort Lee late Wednesday and was struck by a tractor-trailer.

Jada Smith was pronounced dead at the scene after CPR efforts failed, responders said.

Smith, of Brooklyn, was headed back to Teaneck with fellow family members in two vehicles when she was involved in a crash in the southbound express lanes, responders said.

Smith's mom and dad were in a car behind hers coming off the George Washington at the time.

Smith got out of her SUV to call her mother and was standing in the road on the phone when a tractor-trailer hit her, they said.

A separate incident occurred later in the evening.

Fort Lee police were assisting New Jersey State Police with traffic control at the scene of the fatal crash when a passing tractor-trailer lost a tire, which struck a marked unit with a borough officer inside, Capt. Ricky Mirkovic said.

The impact caused significant damage to the driver side of the vehicle and deployed the airbags, Mirkovic said.

The officer was taken to Hackensack Meridian Health Center with minor injuries, the captain said.

The tractor-trailer kept going south on Route 95, he said.

Anyone who might have seen something, or has information that could help identify the driver of the rig, is asked to contact Fort Lee police: (201) 592-3700 .

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.