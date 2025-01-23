Fair 23°

SHARE

Off-Duty Fire Captain Rescues Child From Freezing Water In Teaneck

An off-duty Teaneck firefighter is being hailed as a hero after rescuing a child from icy waters on Jan. 22.

Capt. Christopher Connolly was walking to his daughter’s school when he heard the chilling sound of someone falling through the ice.

Capt. Christopher Connolly was walking to his daughter’s school when he heard the chilling sound of someone falling through the ice.

Photo Credit: Teaneck FD
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Capt. Christopher Connolly was walking to his daughter’s school when he heard the chilling sound of someone falling through the ice. Rushing to the scene, Connolly found a child almost fully submerged, desperately clinging to an ice shelf while friends nearby struggled to pull them out.

Quickly assessing the situation, Connolly ensured the area was safe and that no additional victims were at risk. He then pulled the child out of the freezing water and called 9-1-1, administering first aid until police, firefighters, and an ambulance arrived.

“Captain Connolly’s swift and selfless actions saved a life that day,” said Chief Berchtold of the Teaneck Fire Department. “We are incredibly proud of him for his bravery and quick thinking.”

Officials did not say where the rescue occurred.

The child is expected to recover, thanks to Connolly’s heroic efforts. The incident is a powerful reminder of the courage and dedication of first responders, even when they are off duty.

to follow Daily Voice Teaneck and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE