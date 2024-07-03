NY Trio Who Used Zip Ties To Restrain 4 Victims In Teaneck Home Invasion Charged: Prosecutor

Frank A Salcedo, 43; Francisco Sandoval, 42; and Brian Arias, 40; are facing a litany of charges including armed robbery, kidnapping, weapons possession and related offenses in the Friday, Jan. 12 incident on East Tryon Avenue, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The three men wearing masks and armed with handguns broke into the home and used zip ties to restrain two men in the home around 10:30 a.m., Musella said.

Over the next few hours, two more adult victims arrived at the home, and were also restrained at gunpoint by Salcedo, Sandoval, and Arias, police said.

"During this several hour period of captivity, one of the victims was attacked with a hammer and assaulted," Musella wrote in a release.

The suspects also threatened to torture and kill one of the victim’s two young children if they did not turn over money, according to the prosecutor.

During the incident, the trio ransacked the home, punching holes in the walls, ripping apart couches, destroying furniture, and pulling vents and cabinets from the walls — all in what was suspected to be an attempt to locate money hidden in the house, according to Musella.

Once the suspects left the home, one of the victims was ultimately able to free himself and call the police, who arrived just before 3 p.m.

Two suspect vehicles were identified in the armed home invasion during the investigation. Detectives also found a GPS tracking device that was secretly affixed to one of the victims’ vehicles by the suspects.

The three were charged on Monday, July 1 with kidnapping, conspiracy to commit robbery, and more.

