Woman Hospitalized After Horrific Fireworks Injury In Teaneck

A woman lost an eye when she was struck by fireworks in Teaneck the night of the Fourth, responders said.

Police Chief Glenn M. O’Reilly confirmed that the 40-year-old victim was struck directly in the eye on Stuyvesant Road off Teaneck Road shortly after 9:30 p.m. Monday.

An ambulance took her to Hackensack University Medical Center, the chief said.

Police are investigating, O’Reilly said.

Responders said the explosion literally knocked the victim's eye out.

