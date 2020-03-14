Teaneck Mayor Tells Residents To Self-Quarantine

Teaneck Mayor Mohammed Hameeduddin is asking residents to self-quarantine amid the spread of COVOID-19 in the township.

The township had 18 presumptive positive cases -- 31 total in Bergen County and 69 in New Jersey -- as of Saturday.

Hameeduddin urged residents to only leave their homes for food and medicine.

Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco effected an executive order closing movie theaters and postponing public gatherings in parks on Friday.

Mohammed Hameeduddin

Longtime St. Joseph's Medical Center physician and Teaneck resident James Pruden is among the 18 cases , and as of Friday was in critical condition at the hospital.

All Bergen County schools are closed indefinitely, and schools in Newarks are closed for two weeks.

More than 350 school districts in New Jersey, approximately half of the state total, have already closed, according to Education Commissioner Lamont Repollet.

Bergen County is setting up a widespread coronavirus test collection center at Bergen County Community College in Paramus, expected to be open by Monday, New Jersey Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said in a press conference over the weekend.

