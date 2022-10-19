Teaneck Bank Robbed

A robber dressed all in black fled with an as-yet undetermined amount of cash from a bank in Teaneck mid-Wednesday afternoon.

The thinly-built middle-aged black robber passed a note to a teller at the Chase Bank on Cedar Lane near Catalpa Avenue shortly before 2:30 p.m. Oct. 19.

He then fled on foot toward the FDU campus, police said.

Two Bergen County sheriff's K9 units joined township police and colleagues from surrounding towns as a manhunt began.

ANYONE who saw something or has information that can help catch or identify the robber is asked to call Teaneck police: (201) 837-2600. Calls will be kept confidential.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Teaneck and receive free news updates.