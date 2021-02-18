Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
News

Teaneck Accountant Charged With Embezzling $1.2M From Local Classroom Furniture Company

Jerry DeMarco
Manuel “Mendy” Goldring
Manuel “Mendy” Goldring Photo Credit: BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

An accountant from Teaneck embezzled $1.2 million from a Wood-Ridge company that makes classroom furniture, authorities said following his arrest Thursday.

Manuel “Mendy” Goldring, 27, worked as a comptroller for Academia Furniture when he stole the money from checks, PayPal transfers and Amazon purchases, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Goldring, who lives in the Teaneck Gardens garden apartment complex, reportedly worked for Academia from Oct. 2015 to February 2020 before returning to accounting.

Musella’s detectives charged him money laundering, theft, impersonation, false swearing and computer-related crimes.

They sent him to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

