Contact Us
Teaneck Daily Voice serves Teaneck, NJ
Return to your home site

Menu

Teaneck Daily Voice serves Teaneck, NJ

Nearby Sites

  • Fort Lee
    serves Fort Lee, Leonia & Palisades Park
  • Hackensack
    serves Hackensack, Maywood, Rochelle Park & South Hackensack
  • Englewood
    serves Alpine, Englewood, Englewood Cliffs & Tenafly
Breaking News: Bergen Prosecutor: Man Living Near School Forced Kids To Send Nude Pics, Other Victims Possible
News

Teaneck Accountant Charged With Assaulting Child

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Chukwuemeka Teddy Dike
Chukwuemeka Teddy Dike Photo Credit: MUGSHOT

An accountant from Teaneck was arrested on charges of assaulting a child, authorities said.

Chukwuemeka Teddy Dike, 50, was taken into custody after Teaneck police fielded a complaint about the “alleged physical assault of a child…who was younger than 18 years old,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Members of the prosecutor’s Special Victims Unit made the arrest on Wednesday following an investigation with Teaneck police, the prosecutor said.

Dike remained held Thursday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on child abuse charges.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.