Special Needs School Bus Crashes On Route 4

UPDATE: No serious injuries were reported following a crash involving a school bus carrying children with special needs on Route 4.

Six children, the driver and an aide from the Windsor Academy in Ridgewood were aboard the bus when it was involved in a crash with a private vehicle on the eastbound highway in Teaneck near the Hackensack border around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Bergen County Sheriff's Public Information Officer Keisha J. McLean said Thursday afternoon.

One youngster was taken to Holy Name Medical Center by the Teaneck Volunteer Ambulance Corps with a minor injury, McLean said.

The lone occupant of the Mazda was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center by the Paramus Volunteer Ambulance Corps after complaining of neck and chest pain, she said.

Eastbound Route 4 near Hackensack Avenue was temporarily shut down while the occupants were tended to and the vehicles eventually removed.

The Windsor Bergen Academy serves pre-K-through-8th-grade students who "exhibit learning, behavioral and attention disorders," according to to its website. "In addition, many of [its] students are diagnosed with anxiety, depression and autism spectrum disorder."

