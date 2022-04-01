Contact Us
Teaneck Daily Voice serves Teaneck, NJ
Return to your home site

Menu

Teaneck Daily Voice serves Teaneck, NJ

Nearby Sites

  • Fort Lee
    serves Fort Lee, Leonia & Palisades Park
  • Hackensack
    serves Hackensack, Maywood, Rochelle Park & South Hackensack
  • Englewood
    serves Alpine, Englewood, Englewood Cliffs & Tenafly
Breaking News: Services Scheduled For Paterson Man Shot, Killed By Detective
News

Report Of Attempted Child Luring In Teaneck Turns Out To Be Something Else

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Teaneck police
Teaneck police Photo Credit: TEANECK PD

UPDATE: What was at first reported as an attempted child luring in Teaneck turned out to be an innocent incident, authorities said.

A “keen-eyed caller” reported hearing a conversation last week between the youngster and “occupants of a slow-moving vehicle that was driving next to the child” that triggered fears of a possible abduction, Teaneck Police Chief Glenn M. O’Reilly said Tuesday.

The caller provided a license plate number along with Ring doorbell footage and audio of the New Year’s Eve incident, the chief said.

“Based on the detailed information that the witness provided, detectives had immediate leads to work with,” O’Reilly said.

They “identified the child and the suspects in the vehicle,” who turned out to be family members, he said.

O’Reilly expressed “appreciation to the observant witness who took the time to provide a detailed account of what took place.”

The chief urged the public to “remain vigilant and to always err on the side of caution and report suspicious activity.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.