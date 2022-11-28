Police: Teaneck Tenant On Mushrooms Fires Shots In Apartment, Reaches For Officer's Gun

UPDATE: A Teaneck tenant appeared under the influence of mushrooms after firing several shots in his apartment, one of which apparently entered a neighbor’s unit, authorities said.

Shariyf Salahuddeen, 30, later tried grabbing an officer's gun after being arrested and had to be subdued, they said.

Salahuddeen was “showing signs of an altered mental status” after responding officers reported hearing what they believed was a gunshot coming from his apartment in a five-story building on Red Road at the corner of Cedar Lane shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, Deputy Police Chief Andrew R. McGurr said.

The officers recovered a Century Arms AK-47 style rifle, CZ 9mm handgun, and Glock 44 .22 caliber handgun, as well as a high-capacity handgun magazine containing more than two dozen live 9mm rounds from the apartment, the deputy chief said.

They also found bullet holes in the walls and multiple spent shell casings, along with additional ammo, he said.

A judge approved a police request for a temporary order of protection against Salahuddeen, which prohibits him from possessing or buying a gun or ammo or from having a firearms purchases identification card or a permit to either buy or carry a gun, McGurr said.

Police had gone there in response to a 911 call from a resident who reported hearing gunshots and believing a round had come through the ceiling, he said.

“Simultaneously, we received a call from a woman from outside of Teaneck requesting a welfare check for her husband based upon comments he made to her,” the deputy chief said.

The responding officers initially believed there were firearms and others people in the apartment – including a child, McGurr said.

“As officers advanced toward the apartment they heard what they believed to be a gunshot and movement from within,” he said. “They gave verbal commands for Mr. Salahuddeen to exit and he eventually complied. “

“Based upon his behavior, officers determined that Mr. Salahuddeen was showing signs of an altered mental status,” McGurr said.

Salahuddeen was taken, in custody, to New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus to be psychologically screened.

While there, he grabbed an officer’s holstered gun in an attempt to disarm him, the deputy chief said. Officers quickly subdued him without further incident, he said.

“Based upon the preliminary investigation, it is believed that Mr. Salahuddeen may have ingested psychedelic mushrooms, which resulted in a drug-induced psychosis,” McGurr said. “The investigation into the firearms is ongoing, including a determination of whether they were legally purchased and registered.”

Salahuddeen is charged with endangerment by "knowingly creating the risk of death," as well as unlawful possession of both a firearm and large-capacity ammo.

Once he’s medically cleared, Salahuddeen will be sent to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Additional charges are expected.

