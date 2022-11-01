Knife-Wielding Assailant At Large In Teaneck Stabbing

A stabbing victim was rushed to the hospital as Teaneck police searched for his assailant late Tuesday afternoon.

The victim was stabbed at the recently opened One500 luxury apartment complex on Teaneck Road shortly before 4 p.m. Nov. 1.

He was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center. His condition couldn't immediately be determined.

A Bergen County Sheriff's K-9 Unit joined the search for a thin black man, about 6 feet tall, with dreadlocks and wearing all black -- hoodie, jeans and sneakers.

The hoodie has a white emblem on top.

ANYONE who might have witnessed the attack or has information that can help identify and/or find the assailant is asked to contact Teaneck police: (201) 837-2600.

