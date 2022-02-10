Contact Us
Breaking News: Driver Knocked Off Route 80 By Tractor Trailer Settles Suit For $2 Million
Jeep Barrels Into Teaneck Home, Driver From Englewood Charged With DWI

Jerry DeMarco
The Commonwealth Drive home in Teaneck was deemed structurally sound after the DWI crash.
The Commonwealth Drive home in Teaneck was deemed structurally sound after the DWI crash. Photo Credit: GoogleMaps / INSET: Teaneck PD

A driver from Englewood was drunk when his Jeep barreled into a Teaneck home, authorities said.

Officers were responding to a call of an erratic driver at 7:10 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, when several more calls came in of a crash on Commonwealth Drive, a block up from Teaneck Road, Capt. Michael Ferrante said.

There they found David Pharr, 32, still in the driver's seat of his Cherokee, which came to rest on the lawn of the residence, Ferrante said.

Pharr was taken to nearby Holy Name Medical Center for a physical evaluation before police processed him on DWI and reckless driving charges, the captain said Thursday.

They impounded the Jeep and released Pharr to the custody of a family member under John's Law, he said.

No residents were injured, Ferrante said. Firefighters deemed the residence structurally sound, he added.

