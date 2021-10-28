GOTCHA! Arrest Made In Broad-Daylight Basketball Court Slaying Of Teaneck Man, 20

Bergen County prosecutor’s detectives cracked this spring’s broad-daylight killing of a 20-year-old Teaneck man on a local basketball court, charging a fellow township resident with murder.

Jairrod Shannon gunned down Maximillian Reyes at Ammann Park shortly before 4 p.m. June 5, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Thursday.

Reyes dialed 911 as he lay dying of a gunshot wound to the stomach at the park off Fort Lee Road.

He was later pronounced dead at Hackensack University Medical Center.

Shannon, also 20, of Queen Anne Road, was arrested Wednesday following an investigation by Teaneck detectives and investigators from his Major Crimes Unit, the prosecutor said.

He remained held in the Bergen County Jail. In addition to murder, he’s charged with aggravated assault, hindering his arrest and weapons offenses.

