Firefighters Make Quick Work Of Teaneck Restaurant Blaze

Jerry DeMarco
Teaneck firefighters
Teaneck firefighters Photo Credit: Teaneck FD FACEBOOK (FILE)

Firefighters doused a small blaze at a Teaneck Caribbean restaurant on Thursday.

A firefighter was taken to a local hospital for treatment after he tripped over a hose and injured his wrist at the Golden Krust in a small shopping center on Teaneck Road at Bedford Avenue, Township Manager Dean Kazinci said.

The two-alarm fire broke out shortly after 1 p.m. and was quickly extinguished, he said.

Mutual aid responders either at the scene or in coverage included firefighters from Bergenfield, Hackensack and Ridgefield Park, Kazinci said.

The firefighter was taken for treatment to nearby Holy Name Medical Center.

