Contact Us
Teaneck Daily Voice serves Teaneck, NJ
Return to your home site

Menu

Teaneck Daily Voice serves Teaneck, NJ

Nearby Towns

  • Fort Lee
    serves Fort Lee, Leonia & Palisades Park
  • Hackensack
    serves Hackensack, Maywood, Rochelle Park & South Hackensack
  • Englewood
    serves Alpine, Englewood, Englewood Cliffs & Tenafly
Breaking News: REWARD: Can You Help ID Pair Sought In Brazen Englewood Jewelry Store Heist?
News

BOMB SQUAD: Abandoned Gas Can With Rag Stuffed Into It Forces Evacuation Of Teaneck Complex

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Glenpointe
Glenpointe Photo Credit: Sanzari Enterprises

The Glenpointe complex in Teaneck was evacuated after a gas can with a rag in it was found near a generator, authorities said Friday.

"We learned during the investigation that it may have been left there by a maintenance worker for one of the building tenants," Police Chief Glenn O'Reilly said.

As a precaution, police evacuated the Frank Burr Boulevard complex between Teaneck Road and Route 95 shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday, the chief said.

The Bergen County Bomb Squad responded and determined the item wasn't suspicious, he said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Teaneck Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.