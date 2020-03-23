Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
News

Beloved Holy Name Caterer Killed By Coronavirus

Cecilia Levine
Andres Benitez was a food caterer at Holy Name Medical Center.
Andres Benitez was a food caterer at Holy Name Medical Center. Photo Credit: Holy Name Medical Center

A beloved Holy Name Medical Center food caterer died Monday night of coronavirus complications, hospital officials said.

Andres Benitez worked in the hospital's Food & Nutrition Services Department since 2004, said Holy Name President and CEO Michael Maron.

"Many of us knew and loved Andres, who was in charge of catering, a job he performed conscientiously and with great attention to detail," he wrote.

Maron, who also tested positive for the virus , didn't say when Benitez tested positive or how long he was ill.

It was rare that Benitez didn't have a smile, those who knew him said.

"We remember him putting out our breakfast every morning, transporting food throughout the medical center and setting up the venues for special events -- always with a warm smile and friendly greeting," one wrote.

"Not all heroes wear capes," Teaneck Mayor Mohammed Hameeduddin wrote on Facebook "RIP."

There were 27 coronavirus-related deahts reported in New Jersey as of Monday, and 2,844 cases.

Of those, 609 are in Bergen County, by far the county hit hardest in the outbreak.

Teaneck, where Holy Name is located, has had the most cases.

Chief Medical Officer Adam Jarrett and Chief of Infectious Disease Surraj Saggar posted a video update Monday on the state of the coronavirus battle at Holy Name.

HNMC Media

