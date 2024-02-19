Fair 31°

Murder-suicide BID? 3 Hospitalized After Arsonist Pours Gas, Ignites Basement Fire In Teaneck

UPDATE: Three people were hospitalized after Teaneck firefighters rescued them from a gasoline-fed overnight basement blaze that some suspect was a murder-suicide attempt.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella's Major Crimes Unit is working the case with Teaneck police.

Firefighters responding to the 12:30 a.m. call at at 850 Palisade Avenue on Monday, Feb. 19, found victims trapped in the basement, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

All three of them -- including what sources told Daily Voice was the accused arsonist -- were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with serious injuries.

Two had extensive burns and one of them was said to be clinging to life.

A number of firefighters also required medical attention for injuries that weren't as serious, responders said.

Teaneck and Hackensack firefighters doused the three-alarm blaze, which was declared under control shortly after 1 a.m.

Investigators recovered gasoline cans from the scene, one source said.

Musella's Major Crimes Unit is working the domestic case with Teaneck police.

