County Executive Jim Tedesco and the Bergen County Board of Commissioners broke ground on the project Thursday, May 1, at the course’s location on East Cedar Lane in Teaneck.

The $5.97 million investment includes a 2,774-square-foot clubhouse with a pro shop, food service, public restrooms, and a Trex-style outdoor deck, according to the county. A separate garage will also be built with electric charging stations for up to 60 golf carts.

“After a record-breaking year with over 343,000 rounds played countywide,” Tedesco said, “Bergen County is proud to offer golfers a premium experience at a public course price.”

Renderings show two color and finish options for both the interior and exterior of the facility.

Officials have not announced a completion date.

