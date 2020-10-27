Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
VIDEO: Bergen County Native Wows Judges On NBC's 'The Voice'

Cecilia Levine
Olivia Reyes of Teaneck competes on NBC's "The Voice." Photo Credit: Tyler Golden (NBC)
NBC's The Voice
NBC's The Voice Video Credit: The Voice

A Bergen County native has secured a spot on Season 19 of NBC's "The Voice."

Olivia Reyes, of Teaneck, sang "Falling" by Harry Styles on Tuesday night's episode of the show before judges Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend.

Legend said Reyes' tone was "crystal clear and piercing." She later chose him as her coach for the season.

Reyes, 19, grew up in a baseball-loving family. Her brother plays competitively and she played softball, but later quit to focus on singing in high school. 

Reyes was involved in choir and musical theater throughout school, but only sang background. 

Her family never heard her truly sing until she entered herself in a teen competition at age 14, and were shocked at her raw talent.

The following year, Reyes' family encouraged her to enter the competition again the following year, and won. 

Reyes is currently in college studying entertainment business and is pursuing a career in music.

