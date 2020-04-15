Murphy Praises Teaneck Teacher's Mini Face Shield Factory, 340 Donated To Holy Name

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday shared what he said was one of the "truly good stories" that has come out of the COVID-19 emergency.

Teaneck schools' science director Rolando Monserrat converted his home into a mini face shield factory.

Monserrat, alongside high school sophomore Elias Sanchez, has been using his own 3-D printer and three others from the school district. They donated 340 of the face shields to Holy Name Medical Center.

Teaneck schools also donated goggles normally set aside for use in science labs, and gloves from their nurses’ offices, to members of the township's ambulances.

"This is the essence of a community coming together," Murphy said.

The story was sent to the governor by Senator Loretta Weinberg, a Teaneck resident. Murphy said the Teaneck community has been hit the hardest by coronavirus not only in all of New Jersey, but the U.S.

