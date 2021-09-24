Bergen County Cake Artist Makes TV Debut On New 'Food Network' Series

A popular Bergen County cake artist will soon make her television debut on new Food Network Halloween-themed series ‘Hershey’s Chocolate Meltdown.’

Melissa Alt, a Frisch School graduate who previously made headlines for crafting cakes depicting Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, made the announcement Thursday on the Facebook page for her Teaneck business, Melissa Alt Cakes.

“I am so excited to announce my first official TV debut is happening,” Alt writes. “I will be competing on the first episode of Food Network’s new show, Hershey's Chocolate Meltdown!”

The series, produced in partnership with Hershey’s and hosted by Sunny Anderson, challenges contestants to craft spooky-themed confections at Chocolate World, Hershey’s largest candy store.

The winner of the four-episode series gets a super-sweet reward: a year's supply of Hershey’s candy, a Hersheypark vacation and $10,000 cash.

“Watch me and my amazing assistant @inaecakes work all night as we create a 'creepy crawly carnival' theme showpiece using Hershey's chocolate!” Alt writes.

“There will be lots of laughs and excitement you won't want to miss!”

The series will premiere Sept. 27 at 10 p.m. ET.

Follow Melissa Alt Cakes on Facebook for the latest updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.