Jevon M. Bryant, of Teaneck, is accused of hitting Bernardita Garcia, 70, of Englewood, just before 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced on Monday, Dec. 9, 2024.

Teaneck police responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a pedestrian lying in the roadway on Cedar Lane near Lincoln Place. There, officers found Garcia, who was taken to Holy Name Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

An investigation led by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Fatal Accident Investigation Unit and the Teaneck Police Department identified the suspect vehicle as a white Honda Accord. On Dec. 7, 2024, authorities located the vehicle Bryant as the driver at the time of the crash.

Bryant was arrested and charged with second-degree knowingly leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, third-degree endangering an injured victim, and fourth-degree obstruction of justice. He also faces related motor vehicle offenses. Bryant is being held at the Bergen County Jail pending his first court appearance in Hackensack.

