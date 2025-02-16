DUI Driver Sends Car Into Tree In Overnight Teaneck Crash: Cops

Officers responded to the intersection of Englewood Avenue and Spruce Street at 2:09 a.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls about a single-car crash, according to authorities.

When officers arrived, they found a heavily damaged vehicle that had veered off the road, run over a traffic control sign, and crashed into a tree between two homes. The impact also caused minor property damage, including landscaping and a fence, police said.

The Teaneck Fire Department assisted at the scene, while Teaneck Volunteer Ambulance Corps and Advanced Life Support (ALS) responded to treat the driver, identified as Shawn Wolfe. Wolfe complained of pain and appeared to have suffered minor injuries, police said.

As officers spoke with Wolfe, they detected the odor of alcohol on his breath. Wolfe allegedly admitted to drinking before getting behind the wheel, according to police. Inside his damaged vehicle, officers observed several open alcohol containers in the passenger compartment.

Based on their observations, officers placed Wolfe under arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Court records show that a man named Shawn Wolfe was arrested for having drugs/alcohol in the vehicle, resisting arrest, assault, and more last month out of Englewood. Daily Voice could not immediately verify whether or not this individual was the same one named by Teaneck police on Feb. 16.

Wolfe was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center for treatment and later released to a family member under John’s Law, which requires police to hold or release intoxicated drivers to a responsible party.

Wolfe’s vehicle was impounded as the investigation remains ongoing. He has been issued multiple motor vehicle summonses and is scheduled to appear in municipal court at a later date.

