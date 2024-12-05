Burglar Swipes Jewelry From Home On Quiet Street Near FDU, Teaneck Police Investigating

Officers responded to a home on Ramapo Road on the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, to investigate a reported burglary, authorities said.

The victim told police they returned home after being out for several hours and found items inside the home disturbed, police reported.

Detectives determined the suspect likely entered the residence through an unlocked ground-floor window while it was unoccupied. The stolen items were mostly jewelry, investigators said.

The Bergen County Sheriff’s Department’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation processed the scene for evidence, while detectives canvassed the area and reviewed surveillance footage, officials reported.

The incident remains under active investigation. Chief McGurr thanked the Bergen County Sheriff’s Department, under the direction of Sheriff Anthony Cureton, for their assistance.

