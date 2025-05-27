Burglar Who Smashed Into Teaneck Shop To Steal Cigarettes, Cash Lived Block Away: Cops

Robert Hamway is believed to have broken into Rocklin's Stationary on Cedar Lane and stolen nine cartons of cigarettes valued at $990, and cash from the register, Teaneck Police Chief Andrew McGurr said.

Police were tipped off to the burglary on Wednesday, May 7, McGurr said. Hamway broke in at approximately 1:15 a.m. after smashing the front glass door to gain access, the chief said.

The Bergen County Sheriff’s Department Bureau of Criminal Identification responded to document the scene and process it for latent evidence.

Almost immediately, detectives investigating the case developed Hamway, who lives nearby, as their primary suspect. Following a complete investigation, which included the review of area surveillance, probable cause was established to charge Hamway with:

Burglary/ N.J.S. 2C:18-2 / 3rd Degree

Theft/ N.J.S. 2C: 20-3a / 3rd Degree

Criminal Mischief / N.J.S 2C:17-3A(1) / Fourth Degree

Poss. of Burglary Tools / N.J.S. 2C:5-5A / Disorderly Persons Offense

On May 15, Hamway was arrested, processed, and subsequently remanded to the Bergen County Jail. On May 17, a court-approved search warrant was executed at Hamway’s home during which evidence of the crime was discovered and collected.

