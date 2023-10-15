Woman Critical, 25-Year-Old Man Charged In Green Twp. Stabbing: Police

Karen Novato-Selimi was found suffering stab wounds just before 9 a.m. on Rachel Lane in Green Township, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Charles Marchan said. She was taken to a hospital for treatment and listed in critical but stable condition.

The suspect Louis Selimi, a 25-year-old male of Green Township, was arrested and charged with criminal attempted murder, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon and lodged in Morris County Jail pending a detention hearing.

The relationship between the suspect and victim was unclear.

This is an active investigation and there is no additional information available.

