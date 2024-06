At 12:33 p.m., the Frankford Township Fire Department responded to Morris Turnpike and Kemah Lake Road for a crash for a two-car crash with a person trapped in the vehicle, firefighters said.

First responders worked for 20 minutes to remove the patient before he was airlifted to a local trauma center for treatment, firefighters said.

A second patient was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown.

