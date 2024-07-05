Two Hospitalized After Route 15 Crash: Njsp

At 11:55 p.m., a MW passenger vehicle was traveling southbound in Lafayette Township when it veered off the roadway, struck a pedestrian, sign and a tree, Jeffrey Lebron, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police said. The pedestrian, a 43-year-old woman sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital, Lebron said.

The driver, a 17-year-old Sparta resident, sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to a nearby hospital, Lebron said.

The crash remains under investigation, Lebron said.

