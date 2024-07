At 3:45 p.m., the Ford F-450 pickup truck lost directional control, causing the trailer to overturn on Route 23 northbound in Wantage, Jeffrey Lebron, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police said. Debris from the crash struck another vehicle, Lebron said.

There were no injuries reported and the cause of the crash remains under investigation, Lebron said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Sussex and receive free news updates.