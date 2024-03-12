Fair 32°

Tense Standoff Ends Safely After Military Vet Pulls Knife On Police At North Jersey Resort

A potential tragedy was avoided when Vernon Township police safely disarmed a troubled military veteran from New York who pulled a knife on them at the Crystal Springs Resort.

Vernon Twp police were called after witnesses said the man had been sharpening the knife and "acting erratically" at the pool bar in the Minerals Hotel shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday, March 9.

 Photo Credit: Crystal Springs Resort (FACEBOOK) / Vernon Twp PD (inset)
He'd also apparently told an employee that he has PTSD.

The first officer there cleared the area after finding him, township police said.

An off-duty officer and backups from surrounding towns quickly joined him, they said.

The man refused to cooperate, pulled the knife but at one point dropped it and was immediately seized, police said in a release.

He was taken by ambulance in custody for an evaluation at a local hospital.

Although no charges were immediately filed, police on Monday said the possibility was still "under review."

