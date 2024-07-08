Sussex Native Mike Milazzo, 33, Dies After Florida Motorcycle Crash

According to his obituary on the Pinkel Funeral Home website, Michael attended High Point Regional High School and lived in Sussex County most of his life.

He owned and operated Countywide Construction in Wantage and was affectionately known as the "smooth operator,” since he believed he was “the best machine operator on the east side of the Mississippi.” He was passionate about riding motorcycle and recently discovered the excitement of deep sea exploration, traveling "as far out in the ocean as he could go."

Michael is survived by his mother, Sharon Smith Milazzo; father Vincenzo Milazzo and his wife, Christine Keegan; his son Vincenzo "Enzo" Milazzo; step-daughter Adrianna; his girlfriend Alexis Helewa; brothers Vinny and Nick Milazzo, along with Nick's fiancé Brittani VanderHoff of Wantage; his sister, Danielle Milazzo and her fiancé Ryan Space of Branchville; his nana, Michelle Last; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends, and loved ones.

Click here for Michael Milazzo's complete obituary on the Pinkel Funeral Home website.

