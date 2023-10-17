Sussex County Man Gets 6-Year Sentence For Burglary, Theft, Evidence Tampering: Prosecutor

Richard J. Dobrowolski, 44, of Vernon, was sentenced to six years in state prison for burglary and theft based on an incident that occurred in Vernon on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart said.

Dobrowolski also received a three-year sentence for possession of drugs and tampering with evidence based on a Wednesday, March 17, 2021 incident, as well as a three-year sentence for theft based on incidents that occurred in Franklin between August 15, 2022 and September 15, 2022, Taggart added.

Dobrowolski also faces three years for failing to register based on an April 29, 2021 incident, and an 18-month sentence for a parole violation for incidents between March 18, 2022 to March 24, 2022 and November 3, 2022 to December 6, 2022.

All sentences will run concurrently. Dobrowolski, who pleaded guilty on June 1, 2023, was given 247 days jail credit and was ordered to pay $9,200 restitution to the victims.

