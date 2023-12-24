Reports of a fire came from a neighbor on on Saddleback Road in Stillwater around 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 22, fire officials said.

"A nearby trooper who is also a firefighter arrived on scene and reported a working fire," the Stillwater Area Volunteer Fire Company said on Facebook.

Firefighters from Stillwater, Hampton, Fredon, Andover, Blairstown, Byram, Green, and Branchville responded, with Knowlton on standby.

Flames were coming from the side of the home, a detached garage and the attic, firefighters said.

"With 3 handlines in operation and crews making ventilation holes in the roof to access the stubborn attic fire the fire was extinguished in approximately 2 hours," Stillwater fire officials said.

The family suffered significant damage and two pets died, firefighters said.

