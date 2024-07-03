Sparta Man Raked In Millions In Bogus PPP Loans, Feds Say

From April 2020 through November 2022, Nikenson Jean Mathurin participated in a scheme to defraud the Small Business Administration to obtain COVD-19 emergency relief money by submitting several fraudulent PPP applications on behalf of fake businesses, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger said.

Mathurin’s fraudulent applications included false information concerning monthly payroll, gross revenue, and number of employees, and fake supporting tax documents, Sellinger said.

Mathurin was able unlawfully obtained millions of dollars in federal COVID-19 emergency relief money, Sellinger said.

He was charged with three counts of wire fraud and one count of money laundering, Sellinger said. Mathurin was previously charged by complaint in relation to the same scheme, Sellinger said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Sussex and receive free news updates.