Sparta Man Hurls Homophobic Slurs, Attacks Victim Over Sexual Orientation: Prosecutor

Joseph M. Dumanov, 72, is accused of harassing a man outside a Sparta Township business using “several homophobic slurs and making inappropriate hand gestures towards him in front of several witnesses” on Sunday, August 27, Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart said.

Dumanov, of Sparta Township, then “approached the victim in an aggressive manner and continued to make derogatory comments and harass the victim because of perceived sexual orientation,” Taggart added.

Dumanov was arrested and charged with harassment, disorderly conduct, and bias intimidation.

The investigation was led by Sparta Township Police Department and the Sussex County Prosecutor’s Office Bias Unit.

Victims of bias crimes are urged to make a report to their local police department or the Sussex County Prosecutor’s Office.

