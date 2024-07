New Jersey State Police troopers responded to the East Shore Trail in Sandyston Township for a missing person around 6:45 p.m. Friday, July 5, the agency said.

An investigation found that the man had fallen into the water while on a stand-up paddle board and had not re-emerged, state police said.

The search was called off Friday and resumed Saturday. The current state of the search was not immediately clear.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Sussex and receive free news updates.