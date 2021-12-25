Contact Us
Sussex Daily Voice serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
These Are The Best High Schools In Sussex County, Website Says

Valerie Musson
Sparta High School was ranked among the top five high schools in Sussex County.
Sparta High School was ranked among the top five high schools in Sussex County. Photo Credit: https://www.sparta.org/Domain/11

A school isn't just a building. It's a home: A a place for children to foster self-confidence, learn social skills and explore their strengths.

Many factors go into what makes a great school, and Niche.com has crunched that data to compile its latest rankings of the best K-12 public and private schools in America (click here for more on methodology).

The website broke it down even further, compiling a list of the best high schools in Sussex County.

"One thing that sets Niche's rankings apart is we consider the entire student experience, including what students do after high school, and the college search process — specifically college entrance exams — were greatly impacted during the last year," Niche says.

"As a result of this change, we have updated our methodology to de-emphasize the importance of SAT and ACT scores."

The weight for any factor that considers standardized test scores has been reduced by a third for the 2022 rankings as colleges still require test scores, but the future of standardized testing remains unclear, the website said.

The top five high schools in Sussex County are as follows, Niche says:

  • 1: Elite Preparatory Academy in Hopatcong
  • 2: Pope John XXIII Regional High School in Sparta
  • 3. Sparta High School in Sparta
  • 4. Newton High School in Newton
  • 5. Lenape Valley Regional High School in Stanhope

Click here for the full list of best high schools in Sussex County.

