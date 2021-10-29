North Jersey HS Principal Addresses Recent Slew Of Hateful Comments Made By Students

A North Jersey high school principal has issued a letter to parents addressing a recent slew of “homophobic, transphobic, anti-Semitic, and racist” comments that were made by its student community.

While administrators did not disclose specific details or comments, Jonathan L. Tallamy, Principal of High Point Regional High School in Sussex, cited a number of “very serious student reports” in a letter sent to the High Point community this week.

“Similar to our larger world, nation and state, High Point is currently facing profoundly difficult challenges that are having an impact on our school community,” the letter begins.

“High Point Regional High School is aware of student reports of homophobic, transphobic, anti-Semitic, and racist comments made by students, all of which we are addressing and attempting to remedy. Such behavior is never acceptable and can never be tolerated -- High Point believes in the dignity of every student, staff member and community member.”

Meanwhile, an email was sent last Friday to the school community citing “several incidents of inappropriate and disappointing student behavior” earlier that day, and while specific details were again omitted, a reference was made about “capes, large flags, and other excessively long blanket-type attire” falling “outside the bounds of normal and appropriate school attire,” according to a report from NJ.com.

Tallamy stressed in the letter that consequences will be “decisive and firm” for students who choose to ignore the school’s bullying policy.

“While student expression, within reasonably established guidelines, MUST and WILL BE respected, even championed; inflammatory, derogatory, or provocative language and actions that harm others, that denigrates our student and community culture and creates an insecure environment, are not accepted and will be appropriately confronted,” the letter says.

High Point Regional High School “proudly and consistently provides support for all students to express a wide range of personal, religious and political beliefs,” superintendent Scott Ripley said in the report.

Click here for the full story from NJ.com.

