Roseland Man Drove Drunk, Possessed Cocaine: Byram Township PD

Officers observed a vehicle failing to maintain its lane on Lackawanna Drive and initiated a vehicle stop, Byram Township Police said in a release. The driver, Vincent Radice, appeared to be intoxicated and proceeded to fail several field sobriety tests, police said.

Radice was arrested for driving under the influence and while searching his vehicle, officers found a bag of cocaine, police said. Radice later failed two breath tests at police headquarters, officers said.

Radice was charged with driving while intoxicated, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and other traffic violations, police said.

